Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Unitil Corporation $UTL

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.24% of Unitil worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTL. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.5% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 207.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. Unitil Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $865.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Unitil in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Unitil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) is a publicly traded energy delivery company that provides regulated electric and natural gas distribution services. The company delivers energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a network of distribution systems, offering safe and reliable service across its service areas. Unitil’s operations include system maintenance, emergency response, meter reading and customer support functions, all governed by state regulatory commissions.

Headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire, Unitil serves communities in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.

