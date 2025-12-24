Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.13% of CSG Systems International worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 35.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. Sidoti lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.81.

CSGS stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $303.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.39%.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is a global provider of business support systems and digital monetization solutions designed for communications and media service providers. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the company delivers a suite of subscription billing, customer care, revenue management and digital commerce offerings that enable operators to launch, manage and monetize connectivity, entertainment and IoT services. CSG’s software platforms are built to support high-volume transaction processing, real-time rating and modern customer engagement capabilities.

Since its incorporation in 1982, CSG has expanded its footprint across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

