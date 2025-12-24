Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,194 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 367,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 654,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 144,366 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 118,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 89,025 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

