Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $371.1429.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $333.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $342.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.52, for a total value of $1,253,537.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,940,140. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $1,252,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,072.50. This represents a 28.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,254,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 258,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 82.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

