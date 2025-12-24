Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) to “Strong-Buy”

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Saipem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Saipem Stock Performance

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Saipem has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

Saipem is a leading global engineering and construction company specializing in upstream, midstream and downstream projects for the oil and gas industry. The company offers a full suite of services including engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for onshore and offshore facilities, as well as specialized drilling services. Its expertise spans the development of floating production units, subsea pipelines, and complex petrochemical plants, catering to major energy producers and national oil companies around the world.

In addition to its core oil and gas portfolio, Saipem has expanded into renewable energy and infrastructure markets, leveraging its engineering capabilities in areas such as offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage.

