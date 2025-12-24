Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.09 and last traded at GBX 0.08. 75,067,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 90,070,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07.

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.06.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007. Bezant Resources Plc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

