GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 4,392 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $52,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.63 and a 200 day moving average of $212.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

