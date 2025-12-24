Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.99 million, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2,543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 124.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is the bank holding company for Bank of Marin, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Novato, California. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its operating philosophy emphasizes personalized service and strong local relationships across the San Francisco North Bay region.

The company’s core product offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time certificates of deposit.

