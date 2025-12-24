17,264 Shares in JD.com, Inc. $JD Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in JD.com by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 70,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in JD.com by 643.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 55,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on JD. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Arete downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.
JD.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JD opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $46.44.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. JD.com’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.
A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.
