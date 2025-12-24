17,264 Shares in JD.com, Inc. $JD Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in JD.com by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 70,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in JD.com by 643.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 55,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Arete downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. JD.com’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.