Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 9,897 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 45,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,890,000 after purchasing an additional 470,367 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total transaction of $9,743,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,239,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,437,776.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,128 shares of company stock worth $63,183,331. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $314.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.88 and its 200 day moving average is $236.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $328.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet agreed to buy Intersect for $4.75 billion (cash + assumed debt) to secure data?center projects and clean energy capacity — a strategic move to bypass grid bottlenecks and accelerate AI compute build?out, which supports Google Cloud and AI growth expectations.

Coverage and sentiment pieces frame Alphabet's recent pullback as consolidation within a multi?year uptrend—citing strong revenue, Google Cloud momentum, large institutional inflows, and continued analyst bullishness — reinforcing the buy thesis for many investors.

Motive, a fleet?management company backed by Alphabet's GV, filed for an IPO — a reminder Alphabet's venture arm continues to monetize ecosystem gains, but the direct impact on GOOG is limited.

Multiple commentary pieces compare Alphabet to Nvidia as AI leaders; these narratives help sentiment and valuation multiples but also set high growth expectations that investors will watch into 2026.

A New York Times reporter sued Google (and others) alleging copyrighted works were used to train chatbots — potential legal and settlement risk that could increase compliance costs and regulatory scrutiny around AI training data.

California regulators are reviewing an incident in which Waymo vehicles stalled during a San Francisco power outage — a potential regulatory and reputational headwind for Alphabet's AV unit.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

