Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 1,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $10,310,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,682,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,610,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.89.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 68,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $534,275.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,810,613 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,569.14. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,348.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 426,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,298.64. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,646 shares of company stock worth $7,033,210. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE CXM opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

Featured Stories

