First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV Shares Sold by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,840 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGOV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 237,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $653.02 million, a PE ratio of -11,458.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45,645.33%.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation. LGOV was launched on Jan 22, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

