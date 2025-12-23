Gaimin (GMRX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $689.65 thousand and approximately $39.11 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gaimin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Gaimin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,689.11 or 0.99997580 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gaimin

Gaimin launched on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 94,992,923,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,439,780,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminglobal.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 94,992,923,682 with 48,439,780,994 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.00001475 USD and is down -17.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $36,224.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

