High Probability Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

High Probability Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 7.7% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $56,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,539,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,394 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 321.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,998,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386,204 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,944,000 after purchasing an additional 231,876 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,365,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,352,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,899,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

