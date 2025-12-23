Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.73 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,380 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Leidos by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its stake in Leidos by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 50.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $186.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $543,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,738. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.