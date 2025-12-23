ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESAB. Loop Capital raised shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ESAB from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded ESAB from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ESAB from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.44.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ESAB will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ESAB by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,123,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,043,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,043,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,385,000 after buying an additional 114,744 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in ESAB by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,945,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,430,000 after acquiring an additional 560,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESAB by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ESAB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

