Christopher Powles Acquires 20,832 Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Powles bought 20,832 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 per share, for a total transaction of £10,832.64.

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Performance

LON:OAP3 remained flat at GBX 46.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.73. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 39 and a 52 week high of GBX 49. The stock has a market cap of £497.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported GBX (0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Octopus Apollo VCT had a negative net margin of 226.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million). The fund primarily invests in the form of a secured loan using various unquoted investment instruments, including ordinary and preference shares, loan stocks, and convertible securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.