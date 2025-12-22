TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO Acquires $157,500.00 in Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,565,978 shares in the company, valued at $9,865,661.40. This trade represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 19th, James Labe acquired 29,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, James Labe purchased 27,900 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $172,701.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, James Labe acquired 39,044 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $241,291.92.

On Monday, December 15th, James Labe purchased 30,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00.

On Friday, December 12th, James Labe purchased 19,919 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $132,262.16.

On Thursday, December 11th, James Labe acquired 24,590 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $164,507.10.

On Wednesday, December 10th, James Labe bought 27,200 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $184,416.00.

On Friday, December 5th, James Labe purchased 47,741 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $325,116.21.

On Thursday, December 4th, James Labe purchased 47,713 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $315,860.06.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, James Labe acquired 24,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $157,680.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 312,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.35.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPVG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 56,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.1% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 92,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

Featured Stories

