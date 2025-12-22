Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.9% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $501.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.00.

Linde Stock Up 0.6%

LIN stock opened at $421.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.46 and a 200-day moving average of $454.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

Linde Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

