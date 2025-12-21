JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFB Construction in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

JFB Construction Trading Down 3.2%

JFB opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31. JFB Construction has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. JFB Construction had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFB Construction news, CFO Ruben Calderon purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,016. This represents a 6.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Frank Basile III acquired 5,900 shares of JFB Construction stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $99,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 430,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,811. The trade was a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of JFB Construction

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JFB Construction stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of JFB Construction at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JFB Construction Company Profile

JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company’s management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities. Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses everything from initial project planning and design to the final stages of construction and project management.

