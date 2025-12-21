TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.13 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 16.05%.The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 64,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,083 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and distributes secure card issuance systems and embedded transactional printing solutions for a variety of industries. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed card printers, card personalization and issuance software, as well as embedded printers used in kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, lottery machines and gaming applications. TransAct’s products are built to deliver reliable, on-demand printing and secure card encoding for markets that require rapid, accurate issuance of payment cards, identification badges and tickets.

Within its secure card solutions segment, TransAct offers turnkey systems that integrate card printing, magnetic stripe encoding, smart card personalization and instant card issuance software.

