Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Acquired Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). In a filing disclosed on December 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Alphabet stock on December 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) on 12/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 12/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 12/9/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/9/2025.

GOOGL traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.16. 59,693,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,865,352. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 226,128 shares of company stock worth $63,183,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

