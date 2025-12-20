Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4273 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 10.9% increase from Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOO stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.66. The company had a trading volume of 56,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,792. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $115.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

