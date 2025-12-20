WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.58. 36,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 44,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 539.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1,145.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.