WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.58. 36,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 44,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
