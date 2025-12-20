WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZDGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.58. 36,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 44,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 539.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1,145.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

