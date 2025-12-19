SLT Self Reported Market Cap Hits $138.47 Million (SLT)

SLT (SLT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One SLT token can now be purchased for about $13.85 or 0.00015739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SLT has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. SLT has a market capitalization of $138.47 million and $54.66 thousand worth of SLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SLT Profile

SLT launched on March 14th, 2025. SLT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. SLT’s official message board is t.me/smartlogisticst. SLT’s official Twitter account is @smartlogisticst. SLT’s official website is slt.game.

SLT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLT (SLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SLT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of SLT is 13.84637031 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,340.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slt.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

