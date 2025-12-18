Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 6.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $195.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $168.29 and last traded at $164.70. 12,961,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 11,737,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.98.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a $127.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,476,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88. The company has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

