Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 1.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $157.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Procter & Gamble traded as low as $145.35 and last traded at $145.50. Approximately 11,056,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 8,244,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.81.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,347.10. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

