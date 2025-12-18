Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.06. Gray Media shares last traded at $8.4050, with a volume of 4,964 shares changing hands.

Gray Media Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $808.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Gray Media had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

