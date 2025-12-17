Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Down 78.4% – What’s Next?

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 78.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 7,439,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,891% from the average session volume of 186,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colabor Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of C$212.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.

