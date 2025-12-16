Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.3460, with a volume of 5162695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Up 2.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 14.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Barclays by 8,088.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 534,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 165,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 160,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 169,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

