Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 6,810 shares.The stock last traded at $96.37 and had previously closed at $97.39.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $499.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after buying an additional 75,141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,386,000. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 253,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

