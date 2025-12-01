Tesla’s (TSLA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 30th. China Renaissance raised their price target on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.03.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $430.14. The stock had a trading volume of 56,601,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,776,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 286.76, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,102. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $809,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,771,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.