Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on J. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $132.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.16. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,434,000 after buying an additional 1,184,068 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,194,000 after acquiring an additional 525,291 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,069,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,016,000 after acquiring an additional 520,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,738,000 after purchasing an additional 460,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after purchasing an additional 429,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.