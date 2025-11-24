Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.79. 550,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.75. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 24.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

