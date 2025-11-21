Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.3650, with a volume of 170046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRNS

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $231,651.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 413,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,617,769.60. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Varonis Systems by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.