United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Announces Earnings Results

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32, Zacks reports. United Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 14.64%.

United Maritime Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:USEA traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. United Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Maritime in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

United Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.