MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MXCT. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of MXCT opened at $2.31 on Friday. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

