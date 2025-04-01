Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 18,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,978. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)

