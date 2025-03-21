NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Short Interest Update

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance

NewLake Capital Partners stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.

Get NewLake Capital Partners alerts:

NewLake Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.