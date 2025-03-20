Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 68,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sonim Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:SONM opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.54.
About Sonim Technologies
