Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 68,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sonim Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

About Sonim Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.