Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on February 4th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/6/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/6/2025.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,210. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. Brickwood Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,783,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 630,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 240,411 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

