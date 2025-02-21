Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TFPM opened at $16.50 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

