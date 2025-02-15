Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.
Fortis Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE FTS traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $44.81. 7,646,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51.
Fortis Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4324 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
