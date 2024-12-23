NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NXRT stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.69 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 116.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

