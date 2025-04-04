US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 449,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 173,052 shares.The stock last traded at $50.02 and had previously closed at $50.01.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 40,123 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,851,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 88,509 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

