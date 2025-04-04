Head to Head Comparison: Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF) vs. China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Volatility and Risk

China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Critical Minerals has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Natural Resources and Canadian Critical Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources $2.94 million 1.80 -$1.95 million N/A N/A Canadian Critical Minerals $360,000.00 17.20 $100,000.00 $0.01 2.07

Profitability

Canadian Critical Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Natural Resources.

This table compares China Natural Resources and Canadian Critical Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Canadian Critical Minerals -6.53% -26.61% -17.48%

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Canadian Critical Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feishang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Braveheart Resources Inc. and changed its name to Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. in January 2023. Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

