Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 8% – Should You Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 638,621,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 732% from the average session volume of 76,714,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Trading Down 4.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -458.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
