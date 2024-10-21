Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Stericycle Stock Up 0.0 %
Stericycle stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $61.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
