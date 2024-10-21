Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.0 %

Stericycle stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $61.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stericycle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 60,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,602 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.