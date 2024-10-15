OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%.

In other OncoCyte news, CFO Andrea S. James purchased 33,670 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,315,339 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $3,880,250.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,244,405 shares in the company, valued at $18,420,994.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

