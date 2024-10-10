Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Revance Therapeutics from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $549.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $10.55.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 163,809 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 328,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

